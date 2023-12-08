Extreme Heat and Bushfires Threaten South Australia

Extreme heat in inland Australia has led to power outages, dangerous bushfire conditions, and threatened records. Thousands of residents in South Australia are without power due to difficult weather conditions. Firefighters are working to contain bushfires sparked by lightning strikes. Temperatures are forecasted to reach the mid-40s with strong winds.





