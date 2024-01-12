Risks of Middle East Conflagration Surge After US and Britain Bomb Sites

Risks of a Middle East conflagration surged after the US and Britain bombed more than a dozen sites used byOil prices leapt as a coalition of 10 nations supported by Canberra warned the terrorist group responsible for disrupting one of the world’s busiest trade routes that they would “not hesitate” to take further action.

In a morning of high drama on Friday, live news channels showed images of heavy explosions in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and port city of Al Hudaydah, alongside witness reports of strikes on training bases, weapons storage and drone-launching facilities. Defence Minister Richard Marles said the decision to strike "was not taken lightly" and he vowed that "Australia will continue to support any actions which assert the global rules-based order ... be that in the Red Sea, be that in the Indo-Pacific, be that in other parts of the world"





Deadly Drone Strike in Lebanon Raises Tensions in the Middle EastFollowing almost three months of war in Gaza, Israel's declared mission to destroy Hamas entered new territory on Tuesday when a deadly drone strike was carried out in Lebanon, allegedly on its behalf. The attack, which killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, threatened to further heighten tensions in the Middle East and underlined the risk of the Hamas-Israel war spreading well beyond the Gaza Strip.

Increasing Tensions in the Middle East Raise Concerns of Regional ConflictTensions in the Middle East have escalated in recent days with the killing of senior leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah, as well as a senior commander of the Shi’a Popular Mobilisation Forces. The situation has raised concerns of a potential regional conflict, with possible consequences including Israeli invasion of southern Lebanon, expulsion of US forces from Iraq, increased attacks in Syria, and disruption of shipping in the Red Sea.

East African Literature in 2023: From Abdulrazak Gurnah to NewcomersA look at the growth and development of East African literature in 2023, including the first ever Kiswahili translation of Abdulrazak Gurnah's Paradise.

Abdulrazak Gurnah's Kiswahili Homecoming and East African LiteratureTanzanian-British author Abdulrazak Gurnah's homecoming to Tanzania through the first ever Kiswahili translation of his book Paradise, now titled Peponi, is a significant development in East African literature. Gurnah, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021, recently headlined a literary festival in Kenya, fostering conversations between Anglophone and Lusophone Africa.

Severe storms hit Australia's east coastAustralia's east coast is continuing to battle "very dangerous" storms, with severe thunderstorm warnings now in place for Queensland, New South Wales and parts of western Victoria. Thousands of people were left without power overnight and dozens of rescues were taken out after communities were inundated with water amid wild weather. Residents have been told to brace for continued severe thunderstorm activity until at least Boxing Day, with heavy rain, large hail and destructive winds forecast right across the eastern states.

Christmas Revellers Encouraged to Prepare Indoor Plans as Storms and Showers Forecast for East CoastChristmas revellers have been encouraged to prepare indoor plans for festivities as storms and showers are forecast for much of the east coast. Widespread rain and cloudy weather affecting much of the east coast is expected to continue into Christmas Day, with revellers encouraged to prepare an indoor option for tomorrow’s festivities. Queensland was lashed with severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with giant hail and huge downpours of up to 43mm in just 15 minutes recorded in northern The Bureau of Meteorology warned that much of Australia’s east coast had a high chance of showers late Sunday, which would continue into Christmas Day. on Christmas Day, where 23C is forecast and a possible thunderstorm could develop. Canberra could see up to 50mm of rain on Monday, when there was a forecast maximum temperature of 23C

