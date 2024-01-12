Catholic Bishop Accused of Sexual Assault No Longer in Control of Charities

A Western Australian Catholic bishop Christopher Saunders, who denies accusations of sexually assaulting several young Aboriginal men, is no longer in control of charities in his former Broome diocese. The Catholic bishop Christopher Saunders, who is accused of sexually assaulting and grooming young Aboriginal men, has been removed as the person responsible for nine Broome diocese charities, records show. He is now described as “emeritus” bishop of Broome.





