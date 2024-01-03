Abdulrazak Gurnah's Kiswahili Homecoming and East African Literature

East African literature continues to grow and reshape itself in exciting new ways. The world really did take notice of the region when Tanzanian-British author Abdulrazak Gurnah won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021. Interest in Gurnah’s work continued last year when he made a homecoming to east Africa. But it is in Tanzania that Gurnah made a proper homecoming in 2023 – through the first ever Kiswahili translation of Paradise, now out as Peponi.

I am an interdisciplinary scholar with a research focus that cuts across journalism, creative writing, African literature and postcolonial studies. I’m also a big reader of books from the region. My highlights include a range from the masterful Gurnah to stunning newcomers, a bold biography to a pacy memoir. 1. Abdulrazak Gurnah in Kiswahili Now aged 74, Gurnah has recently headlined a literary festival in Kenya which seeks to foster conversations between and among Anglophone (English-speaking) and Lusophone (Portuguese-speaking) Afric





_TCglobal » / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

East African Literature in 2023: From Abdulrazak Gurnah to NewcomersA look at the growth and development of East African literature in 2023, including the first ever Kiswahili translation of Abdulrazak Gurnah's Paradise.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

North East Link Project Cost Blows Out to $26.1 BillionThe North East Link project in Victoria will cost taxpayers $10 billion more than previously predicted, with the total price of the project blowing out to $26.1 billion. The state will also spend $8.8 billion each year on interest payments.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Christmas Revellers Encouraged to Prepare Indoor Plans as Storms and Showers Forecast for East CoastChristmas revellers have been encouraged to prepare indoor plans for festivities as storms and showers are forecast for much of the east coast. Widespread rain and cloudy weather affecting much of the east coast is expected to continue into Christmas Day, with revellers encouraged to prepare an indoor option for tomorrow’s festivities. Queensland was lashed with severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with giant hail and huge downpours of up to 43mm in just 15 minutes recorded in northern The Bureau of Meteorology warned that much of Australia’s east coast had a high chance of showers late Sunday, which would continue into Christmas Day. on Christmas Day, where 23C is forecast and a possible thunderstorm could develop. Canberra could see up to 50mm of rain on Monday, when there was a forecast maximum temperature of 23C

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Severe storms hit Australia's east coastAustralia's east coast is continuing to battle "very dangerous" storms, with severe thunderstorm warnings now in place for Queensland, New South Wales and parts of western Victoria. Thousands of people were left without power overnight and dozens of rescues were taken out after communities were inundated with water amid wild weather. Residents have been told to brace for continued severe thunderstorm activity until at least Boxing Day, with heavy rain, large hail and destructive winds forecast right across the eastern states.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Wild Weather Causes Damage and Delays on East CoastStrong winds and heavy rain on Christmas Day lead to widespread damage. Melbourne airport experiences delays due to severe thunderstorm.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Storms along Australia’s east coast may lead to flash flooding, two women reported missingStorms along Australia’s east coast are likely to bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, BoM warns. Two women were reported missing on Tuesday afternoon in flood waters in Gympie, 170km north of Brisbane. Police have launched a search and rescue operation to find them.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »