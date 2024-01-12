Increasing Tensions in the Middle East Raise Concerns of Regional Conflict

In the past 10 days, a senior leader of Hamas and a senior leader of Hezbollah have been killed in Lebanon by Israeli airstrikes, while a US airstrike killed a senior commander of the Shi’a Popular Mobilisation Forces in Iraq. Andwarned the Yemeni Houthi movement to end their attacks on shipping and to release detained vessels or face the consequences.

In a worst-case scenario, a regional conflict could result in Israeli forces invading southern Lebanon, the 2500 US forces remaining in Iraq being kicked out and those in Syria facing increasing attack, and conflict in Yemen turning the Red Sea into a shipping no-go zone. Mercifully, the most dangerous outcome is also the least likely because it is not in the interests of Iran, the central player in these conflicts through its promotion of and support for the so-called “axis of resistance





theage » / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deadly Drone Strike in Lebanon Raises Tensions in the Middle EastFollowing almost three months of war in Gaza, Israel's declared mission to destroy Hamas entered new territory on Tuesday when a deadly drone strike was carried out in Lebanon, allegedly on its behalf. The attack, which killed Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, threatened to further heighten tensions in the Middle East and underlined the risk of the Hamas-Israel war spreading well beyond the Gaza Strip.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Surgeon warns of increasing road toll in AustraliaSurgeon Dr John Crozier warns of a significant increase in death rates from road accidents in Australia, calling it a tragic epidemic.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Increasing Number of Australians Prescribed Medication for ADHDThe number of Australians prescribed medication for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder has more than doubled in the last five years to reach 414,000 in 2022. For many, getting an ADHD diagnosis and the right medication can be a game changer with major, lifelong benefits.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Israeli campaign against Hamas in Gaza continues with increasing casualties195 people killed and 325 injured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of casualties to 55,243 since Israel's campaign against Hamas began. White House national security adviser and Israel's strategic affairs minister discuss planning for the aftermath of the conflict and efforts to bring home remaining hostages. Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank leaves six people dead and several others wounded.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Abdulrazak Gurnah's Kiswahili Homecoming and East African LiteratureTanzanian-British author Abdulrazak Gurnah's homecoming to Tanzania through the first ever Kiswahili translation of his book Paradise, now titled Peponi, is a significant development in East African literature. Gurnah, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2021, recently headlined a literary festival in Kenya, fostering conversations between Anglophone and Lusophone Africa.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Wild Weather Causes Damage and Delays on East CoastStrong winds and heavy rain on Christmas Day lead to widespread damage. Melbourne airport experiences delays due to severe thunderstorm.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »