De Minaur gears up for Milo Raonic clash

Pat Rafter, former tennis player, is participating in the Australian Padel Open in Sydney. Rafter, who won the Australian Open doubles championship 25 years ago, showcased his skills on a Padel court, displaying similarities to his prime tennis days.





Australian Open and Cricket UpdateBelarussian Aryna Sabalenka wins Australian Open, Novak Djokovic claims 22nd grand slam victory, and Australian cricket team faces defeat in India

Novak Djokovic Returns to Melbourne Park Ahead of Australian OpenNovak Djokovic, the king of Melbourne Park, has returned to centre court showing no apparent signs of his wrist complaint ahead of his shot at an 11th Australian Open.

Alex de Minaur's Expectations at the Australian OpenA preview of Alex de Minaur's chances at the Australian Open and his potential opponents in the early rounds.

Alex de Minaur to face tough opponent in Australian OpenAlex de Minaur, the local highlight of the Australian Open, will face one-time Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the first round of the tournament. If he wins, he will face Matteo Arnaldi or Adam Walton in the second round.

IT workers and public servants battle it out in Australian Public Service battle of the bandsDespite it being a Sunday evening in the country’s sensible city, Smith’s Alternative is a packed house. The cosy, bohemian art cafe in Canberra’s CBD could easily fit in Sydney’s Newtown or Melbourne’s Fitzroy. But unlike most gigs in those cities, the room is crammed with public servants who moonlight as musicians, as well as the occasional politician. The lanyards and ties have been swapped for band T-shirts and eyeliner as four bands, made up entirely of government workers, play to win the inaugural Australian Public Service battle of the bands.

Australian politicians welcome the resumption of parliamentary expenditures publishingThe Assistant Minister to Anthony Albanese has praised the resumption of parliamentary expenditures publishing for "finally returning accountability" to the Australian political sphere, despite being the fourth highest spending MP in family travel costs himself.

