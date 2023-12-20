Australian politicians welcome the resumption of parliamentary expenditures publishing

The Assistant Minister to Anthony Albanese has praised the resumption of parliamentary expenditures publishing for "finally returning accountability" to the Australian political sphere, despite being the fourth highest spending MP in family travel costs himself. Freshly released data showing the total expenditure of Australian parliamentarians has been welcomed by politicians for restoring transparency to the usage of taxation revenue.

The Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority published a comprehensive expenditure summary on Wednesday, providing a breakdown of federal MPs’ work-related expenses across the categories of travel, commercial transport, office facilities, administration, telecommunications, costs of travel for family, and others, for the period covering July to September 2022. Trailing behind Mr Albanese was Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke, with an expenditure of $398, 410.41. IPEA has released the 1 July to 30 September 2022 expenditure reports for current and former parliamentarians





SkyNewsAust » / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister's Taxpayer-Funded Trip to Cricket World CupDeputy Prime Minister Richard Marles took a taxpayer-funded flight to watch the Cricket World Cup in India. His expenses for flights have totalled nearly $3.6 million this year. The cost of the cricket trip is not disclosed due to 'security grounds'.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister and Opposition Leader Pass Bill Authorising 'Unlawful' Use of MaterialPrime minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton teamed up to pass a bill retrospectively authorising potentially “unlawful” use of material gathered in special investigations by Australia’s most secretive law enforcement agency.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Contradicts RBA Governor on InflationPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has argued high inflation in Australia is driven by a broader 'global issue', contradicting RBA Governor Michele Bullock who argued the problem had become 'homegrown'.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

97-year-old minister among 80 arrested in Australian coal port protestClimate activists are continuing to prevent ships from leaving and entering Newcastle Port, with the protest now going beyond the planned 30 hours.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Apologizes to Thalidomide SurvivorsPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has issued a national apology to all Australians impacted by the thalidomide tragedy more than 60 years on, and has called the period 'one of the darkest chapters in Australia’s medical history'. Read more:

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Australian Minister Criticized for Comments on Israel's Actions in GazaFederal minister Ed Husic has been criticised by Peter Dutton who says he failed to ‘show any sensitivity to the Jewish community here in Australia’.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »