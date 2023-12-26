Australian Open and Cricket Update

The world's finest tennis players made their way to Melbourne for the first grand slam of the year. 2022 Australian Open champion Ash Barty was long retired, and ﻿with the local favourite not defending her crown it was Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka taking her first major title, beating Elena Rybakina in three sets in the final.

With Barty retired and Nick Kyrgios out injured, there was little hope of local success, but Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler flew the Australian flag proudly, winning the men's doubles.And in the men's singles, the winner was no surprise: Novak Djokovic overcame apparent injury troubles early in the tournament to cruise to his 22nd grand slam victory.,Australia's men's cricket team was faced with a massive schedule of crucial overseas series this year, starting with a Test tour of India. As those trips to the subcontinent often do, it ended in defeat, although there were silver linings, particularly the performance of spinner Todd Murphy, who took seven wickets ﻿– including that of Virat Kohli – on debu





