Mitchell Johnson Stood Down from Speaking Functions by Cricket Australia

Mitchell Johnson’s scathing personal attack on former teammate David Warner resulted in him being stood down from two speaking functions by Cricket Australia. The former left-arm quick for Australia had two guest speaking appearances scheduled for Optus Stadium in Perth as Australia took on Pakistan in the first Test of the summer starting on December 14. Watch Australia v Pakistan on Kayo Sports. Every Test match Live with no ad breaks during play.





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia's Turning Point in Cricket World CupAustralia's cricket team reflects on their turning point in the Cricket World Cup and how they overcame challenges to win the tournament.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australia's Cricket Team Rises to Greatness Under Cummins' LeadershipAustralia's cricket team, led by Pat Cummins, has achieved great success in recent years, leading to debates about their ranking among the country's greatest teams. With several players from the World Cup and T20 World Cup winning squads, as well as the WTC side, Cummins' men have proven their skills and are compared to legendary teams led by Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting, and Sir Donald Bradman. Despite facing criticism, Cummins' calm leadership has brought success to the team.

Source: wwos - 🏆 12. / 68 Read more »

Controversy Surrounds Australia's Victory in Cricket World Cup FinalClaims of a controversially doctored pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium are being used to denigrate Australia's victory over India in the World Cup final.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Cricket Australia Rejects ICC's Transgender Eligibility RequirementsCricket Australia has chosen not to follow the International Cricket Council's new transgender eligibility requirements which ban players who have transitioned after 'any form of male puberty'.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Pakistan fights back against Australia in Test matchPakistan reached 2-132 at stumps on day two of the Test match against Australia. Mitchell Marsh's brilliant innings boosted Australia's total. David Warner's century highlighted Pakistan's early bowling errors. Australia secured their opening breakthrough with a wicket from Mitchell Starc.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Australia survives in thriller to seal World Cup final spotAustralia secures a place in the World Cup final after a thrilling match. Mitchell Marsh flies home for personal reasons. Mitchell Starc's performance in the final over leads to victory. Stuart MacGill appears in court for cocaine supply charges. David Warner's outstanding performance. Warehouse worker swindles money for a T20 Cricket tournament.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »