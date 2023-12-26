Storms along Australia’s east coast may lead to flash flooding, two women reported missing

Storms along Australia’s east coast are likely to bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, BoM warns. Two women reported missing in flood waters in Gympie as Bureau of Meteorology warns of further thunderstorms on Boxing Day night. Two women were reported missing on Tuesday afternoon in flood waters in Gympie, 170km north of Brisbane. Police have launched a search and rescue operation to find them. Emergency services were called to the Kidd Bridge around 3.

20pm after reports three women had become stuck in flood waters near the Mary river. One woman was rescued with non-life threatening injuries, while the other two remained missing. Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for giant hail in the Hunter region in NSW, with a humid and unstable air mass alongside a trough bringing thunderstorms





Christmas Day weather: Queenslanders brace for more storms as flood risk remains in NSWQueenslanders and parts of NSW have been told to hunker down amid Christmas Day warnings for large hailstones, heavy rain and possible flash flooding. The Bureau of Meteorology issued thunderstorm warnings on Monday afternoon for parts of Queensland's southern interior and the north of the state.

Christmas Revellers Encouraged to Prepare Indoor Plans as Storms and Showers Forecast for East CoastChristmas revellers have been encouraged to prepare indoor plans for festivities as storms and showers are forecast for much of the east coast. Widespread rain and cloudy weather affecting much of the east coast is expected to continue into Christmas Day, with revellers encouraged to prepare an indoor option for tomorrow’s festivities. Queensland was lashed with severe thunderstorms on Sunday, with giant hail and huge downpours of up to 43mm in just 15 minutes recorded in northern The Bureau of Meteorology warned that much of Australia’s east coast had a high chance of showers late Sunday, which would continue into Christmas Day. on Christmas Day, where 23C is forecast and a possible thunderstorm could develop. Canberra could see up to 50mm of rain on Monday, when there was a forecast maximum temperature of 23C

Severe storms hit Australia's east coastAustralia's east coast is continuing to battle "very dangerous" storms, with severe thunderstorm warnings now in place for Queensland, New South Wales and parts of western Victoria. Thousands of people were left without power overnight and dozens of rescues were taken out after communities were inundated with water amid wild weather. Residents have been told to brace for continued severe thunderstorm activity until at least Boxing Day, with heavy rain, large hail and destructive winds forecast right across the eastern states.

Severe storms cause unprecedented damage in QueenslandQueensland premier Steven Miles describes last night's storms as unprecedented after hundreds of homes were severely damaged. More than 100,000 homes remain without power and the clean-up will take time.

