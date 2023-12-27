Israel's War on Hamas to Last for Months, Says Military Chief

Israel's war on Hamas will last for months, Israel's military chief said on Tuesday while the United Nations voiced alarm over an escalation of Israeli attacks that killed more than 100 Palestinians over two days in part of the Gaza Strip. Israel's Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters in a televised statement on the Gaza border that the war would go on 'for many months'.

'There are no magic solutions, there are no shortcuts in dismantling a terrorist organization, only determined and persistent fighting,' Halevi said. 'We will reach Hamas' leadership too, whether it takes a week or if it takes months.' Israeli actions intensified around Christmas, particularly in a central area just south of the seasonal waterway that bisects the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army told civilians to leave the area, though many said there was no safe place left to g





SBSNews » / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labor MPs Support Ceasefire Between Israel and HamasAnthony Albanese and Penny Wong took their Labor colleagues by surprise with their sudden move to support an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Caucus members were expecting the prime minister and foreign minister to side with the United States or repeat their decision six weeks ago when Anthony Albanese spent weeks negotiating a statement with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, that warned against an Israeli siege or blockade in Gaza. Albanese and Wong made a big call instead. They chose to amplify Australian concern at the growing humanitarian disaster in Gaza. They made this call in great secrecy, which meant others in the government only learnt the news when they woke on Wednesday morning, but they had to act with great care. Caucus members disagree about the outcome because some lean to the Israeli view while others are acutely aware of the Palestinian deaths. This makes it easy for Labor’s conservative critics in the media to play up a caucus split.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Labor MPs Support Ceasefire Between Israel and HamasAnthony Albanese and Penny Wong took their Labor colleagues by surprise with their sudden move to support an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They chose to amplify Australian concern at the growing humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem due to Israel-Hamas warThe typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Pressure mounts on Netanyahu to accept ceasefire in war against HamasThe mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) at the weekend has substantially increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire in the war against Hamas.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Seventeen hostages released from Hamas captivity in GazaSeventeen hostages, including 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals, have arrived in Jerusalem after they were released from Hamas captivity in Gaza. The Israeli authorities have also released 39 Palestinian prisoners, including six women and 33 children, from two prisons as part of the second batch of the exchange deal with Hamas.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Yemen's Houthi rebels target Israeli-linked vessels in maritime attacksThree Israeli-linked commercial vessels have been targeted by ballistic missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, escalating maritime attacks in the Bab el Mandab strait. The Houthis claim responsibility for the attacks and threaten further action if Israel does not stop its attacks on Gaza.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »