Western Australia Cricket Association CEO proposes Aboriginal theme for Perth Test

Western Australia Cricket Association CEO Christina Matthews wants the Perth Test to adopt an Aboriginal theme in the same mould as the AFL’s annual Dreamtime at the ‘G clash. The AFL has made Dreamtime at the ‘G — an idea championed by trailblazing former Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy to celebrate ancient Aboriginal culture — a highlight and staple of its calendar.

Essendon and Richmond attract over 80,000 people to the MCG every year for the fixture, which is staged in the heart of the AFL’s Sir Doug Nicholls Indigenous Round, with fans treated to a moving Welcome to Country ceremony under dimmed lighting inside the iconic stadium. Cricket’s version, in theory, would have a different look to it, given Tests will always begin in the daylight, but Matthews thinks the idea could have legs. “It was an idea of one of our members, who proposed it when they were standing for election, and it was to use the Test in Perth to celebrate Aboriginal history and culture,” Matthews told 7NEWS.com.a





