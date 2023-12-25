Pat Cummins Reflects on a Triumphant Year for Australian Cricket

Disappearing into the crowd at Kings Park in Perth last week, Pat Cummins was an enraptured spectator watching rock band The War On Drugs play the final show of a triumphant Australian tour. For most of 2023, Cummins and his team had been the performers on the biggest stages of their careers, bringing home the World Cup, the Ashes and the World Test Championship. Cummins reflects on the year and the relaxed time spent off the field.





Indigenous Leader and Labor Senator Pat Dodson to Quit Senate Due to Ill HealthIndigenous leader and Labor senator Pat Dodson has announced he will quit the Senate due to persistent ill health after cancer treatment. He said he wanted to place on record his ‘high regard’ for Anthony Albanese’s decision to proceed with the voice referendum. Father of reconciliation says following cancer treatment he is ‘physically unable’ to carry out his duties as a Western Australian senator.

Ashleigh Buhai denies Minjee Lee to win successive Australian OpensSouth African holds off local favourite to become the first back-to-back Women’s Australian Open champion in more than a decade

Gender Pay Gap in Australian Women's SportDespite the rise of women's sporting competitions in Australia, the pay our elite women receive generally still lags behind their male counterparts, although there are exceptions.

Australian runner snags second-fastest time for Paris 2024 qualificationAustralian runner, Sinead Diver, exceeded expectations by clocking the second-fastest time for the Paris 2024 qualification window. Her time of 2:23:08 puts her in prime position to secure a spot for the Olympics.

Australian Shares Set to Fall as Wall Street SlidesAustralian shares are expected to decline following losses on Wall Street due to profit taking and a reversal in bond yields. Gold surged to a record high but later reversed, while Bitcoin traded above $42,000.

Australian Information Commissioner Refuses to Investigate Employer Accessing Personal EmailsLegal expert says court ruling in case where information accessed on work laptop at Mecrus confirms ‘Australians still don’t have a right to privacy’

