Alex de Minaur to face tough opponent in Australian Open

Alex de Minaur has copped a dangerous first opponent in a tough maiden grand slam as a top-10 seed. The 24-year-old is the local highlight of the Australian Open, with no other home hopes among the top contenders in the men’s or women’s draws. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Alex de Minaur speaks on Australian Open hopes on draw day. And while his place in the top 10 guarantees that he will not face another high seed until the fourth round he has not received a simple path to glory.

De Minaur will face one-time Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic in the first round. Raonic reached two grand slam semi-finals — including at the 2016 Australian Open — before he played off for the title at the All England Club later that year. He was ranked inside the top 20 when injuries began to threaten his career in 2021. The big-serving 33-year-old has played sparingly since but recorded an impressive win over then world No.10 Frances Tiafoe in August last year. Should de Minaur get past Raonic next week, he will face Matteo Arnaldi or fellow Aussie Adam Walton in the second round





