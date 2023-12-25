Severe storms hit Australia's east coast

Australia's east coast is battling severe storms, with thunderstorm warnings in place for Queensland, New South Wales, and parts of western Victoria. Thousands were left without power and dozens of rescues were carried out. Severe thunderstorm activity is expected until at least Boxing Day.





