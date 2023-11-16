Queensland Considers Banning Dog Breeds to Reduce Attacks

In an attempt to reduce dog attacks, Queensland is considering banning five dog breeds but some animal experts say simply prohibiting certain dogs isn't the answer. The Australian Veterinary Association (AVA) and the RSPCA disagree with the Queensland government's proposed legislation. Both say there are better ways of reducing risks to humans.

People in Queensland are set to be banned from owning the Dogo Argentino, Fila Brasileiro, Japanese Tosa, American pit bull terrier or pit bull terrier and Perro de Presa Canario or Presa Canario. Many states already have their own bans on these breeds and Commonwealth law prohibits the importation of them into Australia, referring to them as 'dangerous dog breeds'. Rachel Woodrow, from the RSPCA (QLD) said breed does not make a dog any more friendly, or any more dangerous, than another. A report by the AVA stated 'a number of studies have been undertaken in the past decade that clearly question the proposition that certain breeds are inherently more aggressive than others'. It said this was for a number of reason

