AFL unveils fixture for 'opening round' with matches in Queensland and New South Wales

In a first for the league, the AFL on Wednesday unveiled the fixture for its 'opening round', with four matches in Queensland and New South Wales to open next season beginning Thursday, March 7. AFL Fans Association president Ron Issko suggested the new-look fixture was another example of the league not looking after its supporters.

Carlton fans celebrate after Matthew Cottrell's first goal of last year's preliminary final in Brisbane (Michael Willson via Getty Images) 'I understand what the AFL is trying to do, they are trying to take advantage of the NRL not being here for that round, and go into NSW and Queensland and put on a showcase, and help spread the AFL in NSW and Queensland,' he said. 'I get that from a strategic point of view. But I am here to represent the fans. And what the fans are saying is: 'We don't like it'. One of the things I said to the AFL in our meetings was 'could we be a part of the consultation process when you make change'. We don't want to tell you, we just want to give you what fans are feeling and what fans think

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: AFL's new 'Opening Round' receives backlash from football supportersFootball supporters express their displeasure at the AFL 's new ' Opening Round ' and consider it unnecessary and potentially expensive.

Source: theage | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Essendon begin AFL pre-season with staggering helicopter stunt7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

FOXSPORTSAUS: KISS to Perform at 2023 Toyota AFL Grand FinalInternational rock n’ roll juggernaut KISS will perform during the pre-Game entertainment at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. KISS, and its long-time Australian tour promoter Andrew McManus, stepped in to save the Grand Final entertainment after Kylie Minogue and Crowded House declined AFL invitations at the last minute

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Cassowary filmed in waters at Bingil Bay beach, Queensland, in ‘astonishing’ footage7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Queensland's Indigenous Languages Could Be Showcased at 2032 Olympics Queensland 's sport minister hints at multilingual announcements at Olympic venues in 2032 to include local First Nations language. Inclusivity is embedded in the legacy strategy for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Goats 'annihilate' weeds posing fire risk in inaccessible terrainA herd of goats has "annihilated" weeds posing a fire risk in inaccessible terrain in a third of the time they were given to get the job done. The goats can access hard-to-reach terrain but require regular welfare checks. Queensland Rail (QR) added the herd to its fleet to tame weeds and grass near railway lines at an overgrown site near Tully, 113 kilometres south of Cairns in Far North Queensland .

Source: abcnews | Read more »