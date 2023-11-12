KISS to Perform at 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final

After an enormous build-up, including some monk-like figures (and safety officials) on top of the MCG roof, the septuagenarians began with Their vocals were so clear it’s like they had been eating records. (Or like the backing vocals were up very high...) Rock And Roll All Nite was up third, and inaccurate, because the Commission voted to keep the Grand Final in the afternoon timeslot. However host broadcasters Seven decided to cut away from the post-performance guitar smash.

Meanwhile at halftime, Mark Seymour and the Undertow - plus a guest appearance from Kate Miller-Heidke - didn’t quite bring the same energy. Throw Your Arms Around Me International rock n’ roll juggernaut KISS will perform during the pre-Game entertainment at the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. KISS, and its long-time Australian tour promoter Andrew McManus, stepped in to save the Grand Final entertainment after Kylie Minogue and Crowded House declined AFL invitations at the last minut

