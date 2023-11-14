Former army lawyer on trial for leaking information about alleged Australian war crimes

The trial of a former army lawyer, facing a life sentence of 100 years, who allegedly revealed information about alleged Australian war crimes in Afghanistan, has started. David McBride, who served in the British and Australian armies, will front a jury at the ACT Supreme Court for the next three weeks, for allegedly leaking classified documents. He is facing five charges, including theft of commonwealth property, breaching the Defence Act and unauthorised disclosure of information.

McBride told SBS News that he'll miss spending time with his two children most, as he prepares for the possibility of an unknown period behind bars. "Sitting on the sofa with the kids, watching a movie and laughing and making dad jokes. I'll really miss that. By the time I get out they'll be adults," he told SBS' Anna Henderson. "I'm prepared for jail; it's never been about avoiding jail for me. "It is everybody's duty to enforce the law. I tried to enforce the law, I stood up for what I believe is right and I've taken the consequence

