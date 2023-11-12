Progress in Developing a New Vaccine for Tuberculosis

The BCG vaccine for TB has been used for 100 years. It is largely effective for children under five, but less so in older people and can’t be used on patients who have certain medical conditions. Today we’re the closest we’ve ever been to discovering a vaccine that might replace or complement it. Charles Shey Wiysonge, the World Health Organization’s Regional Adviser for Immunisation, discusses the latest developments in the fight against one of the world’s deadliest diseases.

Why has it taken so long? We do not yet have a new vaccine for TB. But, for the first time, there are several vaccine candidates that are at advanced stages of clinical development. Vaccine development usually takes decades and unfolds step by step. Experimental vaccine candidates are created in the laboratory and tested in animals before moving into progressively larger human clinical trials. Clinical trials are research studies that test an intervention such as a vaccine in human beings and occur in phases, from phase 1 to phase

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Hyundai working on new, more powerful turbo hybrid powertrain7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Gold Coast Suns unveil Alex Rance as new signing to join former Richmond coach Damien Hardwick7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: The old tech that could make your new electric car more expensive7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Robert Irwin’s girlfriend stuns fans with new post: ‘So proud of you’7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Ancient postpartum massage tradition helps new mothers in AustraliaNew mothers in Australia are embracing an ancient postpartum massage tradition to aid in their recovery and bonding with their babies.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Brisbane to announce new multibillion-dollar road linksThe Queensland government will announce new multibillion-dollar links for the Gateway Motorway and Bruce Highway to address growing traffic congestion in Brisbane. The projects aim to ease bottlenecks and improve travel times, but may raise concerns about property resumptions and environmental protection.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »