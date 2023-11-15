Nearly as many college students back Hamas as Israel, and they sympathise more with Palestinian civilians than Israelis: poll

Nearly as many college students support Hamas as they do Israel amid the raging Middle East war, a new survey claims. The online poll of 609 college students by Intelligent.com found that 22% of respondents sympathize with Hamas while 26% side with the Israeli government. That means about 1 in 5 of college students back a militia group designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union for its warfare against the Jewish state.

Meanwhile, 82% said they sympathize with Palestinian civilians, while 72% feel for Israeli civilians, the poll found. The findings help explain the pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protests sweeping across many college campuses, despite the fact that Hamas started the war with Israel with an Oc

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Israeli military enters Gaza's largest hospital in operation against HamasThe Israel i military has entered Gaza’s largest hospital, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a stand-off with the militant group. Israel i authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, Israel i authorities have refrained from entering.

Source: theage | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Israeli military carries out operation against Hamas in Gaza hospitalThe Israel i military said it was carrying out an operation against Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip's al-Shifa Hospital on Wednesday and urged all members of the group in the hospital to surrender.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SMH: Israeli military enters Gaza's largest hospital in operation against HamasThe Israel i military has entered Gaza’s largest hospital, Al Shifa, conducting what it called a “precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a stand-off with the militant group.

Source: smh | Read more »

THEAGE: Israel revises death toll of Hamas attacks Israel revised its official estimated death toll of the October 7 Hamas attacks, lowering the number to about 1200 people, down from the more than 1400 initially cited, a spokesperson for the country’s Foreign Ministry said last Friday.

Source: theage | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: UN Expert Calls for Israel to Make Peace with Hamas despite Gaza MassacreThe United Nations' top expert on the situation in Palestine has called for Israel to make peace with Hamas despite the October 7 massacre, saying it should be up to Palestinians to decide who governs the Gaza strip. Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, said Australia was 'complicit' in the scenes of death and destruction in Gaza and accused Israel of using the war against Hamas as a pretext to push Palestinians out of their ancestral lands.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: National cabinet should convene to deliberate on Israel-Hamas conflict, Opposition leader Peter Dutton saysPeter Dutton has called on the Prime Minister to urgently convene a national cabinet meeting to deal with the ongoing domestic implications of the Israel - Hamas war. The Opposition Leader told reporters on Wednesday that he wrote to Anthony Albanese to voice his concerns about rising anti-Semitism across Australia. Mr Dutton said Mr Albanese and state and territory leaders should urgently meet to discuss their joint response to increased reports of anti-social behaviour.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »