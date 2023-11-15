AFL's new 'Opening Round' receives backlash from football supporters

The first round of matches will feature eight teams and will be called “opening round”. It will be followed by round one. Carlton will take on Richmond on Thursday March 14 to kick off a full set of nine matches in round one. Geelong are expected to host St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, while the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne are likely to meet at the MCG. Essendon and Hawthorn are expected to clash in a Bombers’ home game at the MCG.

Collingwood and Sydney are likely to meet at the MCG on the Friday night. The eight teams that play in the opening round will have a bye between rounds two and six. All 18 teams will have played the same number of games by the start of round seven.Football supporters have vented their displeasure at the AFL’s new “Opening Round”, declaring it an unnecessary and potentially expensive change. The 2024 AFL season will start with four fixtures in Queensland and NSW, including a rematch of last year’s preliminary finals, the week before the traditional Carlton-Richmond meeting in round on

