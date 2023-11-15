Whistleblower David McBride Faces Charges for Leaking Material to ABC Journalists

Whistleblower David McBride is facing five charges in the ACT supreme court over his decision to leak material to ABC journalists. The information was used in the series The Afghan Files. Former military lawyer has pleaded not guilty to five charges in ACT supreme court over decision to leak material that was used as basis for ABC series on war crimes.

David McBride’s trial has been slightly delayed to allow him a second chance to argue he was duty-bound to act in the public interest while leaking confidential military information to journalists. Meanwhile, Australia’s intelligence agencies are supporting an effort to keep some material involved in the case secret, including from jurors, saying its disclosure could jeopardise “the security and defence of Australia

