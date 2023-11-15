Infrastructure Department Considers Cancelling Special Allowances for Cargo Operators

Infrastructure Department officials are considering cancelling special allowances given to major cargo operators to fly outside the Sydney Airport curfew after Scott Morrison wrote to Labor demanding it be scrapped.

In one of the few domestic policy interventions by the former prime minister since the Coalition lost the last federal election, Mr Morrison said special dispensation for Qantas, Team Global Express and another carrier to fly freight out of Sydney Airport was likely to be against the law. Sydney Airport in September. Freight carriers have a special dispensation allowing them to leave before the curfew lifts.The special rights were first granted to the operators – Australia Post has partnered with Qantas for airfreight – by the Coalition during the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of passenger flights fell. Airfreight is most often transported on passenger flights, and the lack of travel meant new arrangements were required to fly cargo earlier in the da

