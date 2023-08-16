Proposed Law Changes in Queensland to Hold Irresponsible Dog Owners Accountable

Irresponsible owners whose dogs cause serious harm or death could face up to three years' jail, under proposed law changes set to be introduced to Queensland parliament. The proposal includes a ban on certain dog breeds and tougher penalties for reckless owners. The legislation also aims to streamline local government decisions in terms of seized dangerous animals. The overhaul of the state's dog laws would also include a ban on restricted breeds, such as the American pit bull terrier.
Agricultural Industry Development Minister Mark Furner will introduce the legislation to parliament today, following widespread community feedback on a discussion paper foreshadowing the changes. Queensland's dog laws have been under review since 2021 by a special taskforce — comprised of council representatives, the Local Government Association of Queensland and officers from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries — amid concerns about increases in reported incidents of serious dog attacks
Australia Headlines
