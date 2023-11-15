Designer Creates Chic Bedside Table That Doubles as a Dog Crate

Jasmine Roth, designer and host of the HGTV renovation show, Help! I Wrecked My House, made this chic bedside table that doubles as a dog crate. Fueled by social media images, magazine spreads, and home renovation TV shows, Americans are investing heavily into home design for pets. In 2021, Johnathan Lower, a real estate agent in South Carolina, posted photos on TikTok showing how he turned a closet into a miniature home for his golden retriever.

The post went viral, and Lower decided to build an even more elaborate home for his dog, complete with lights, wall decor, a miniature television, a faux fireplace, and a tiny magazine called 'Playdog.' Some families are even adding custom-built showers for dogs in their entrances and laundry rooms

