Australian Shares Poised to Open Lower After Wall Street Gains

Australian shares are set to open lower after Wall Street extended gains and traders gained confidence in the Federal Reserve's ability to achieve a soft landing. The Australian dollar also rose slightly. US economic data showed that retail sales slowed in October but prior months were revised higher, indicating resilience heading into the holiday season. Producer prices unexpectedly declined.

Shares in retailer Target surged after solid earnings, while Nvidia dropped after a 10-day winning streak. Treasuries fell after a surge that nearly erased global bond losses for 2023

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Lonely Bear in Financial MarketsOPINION: Sharemarkets are rallying hard on the hope rate hikes are over, but JP Morgan strategy guru Marko Kolanovic says equities are caught in a Catch 22 situation.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

THEAGE: Australian government seeks solution after High Court rules detention illegalThe Australian government is looking for a solution after the High Court ruled that it was illegal to keep people in immigration detention indefinitely. The government has commissioned the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force to manage the detainees who have been released under strict visa conditions. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton calls for a legislative fix to ensure community safety.

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Rental Affordability Worsens in Australian CapitalsThe ninth annual National Shelter-SGS Economics and Planning Rental Affordability Index has found affordability has worsened in the past year in every Australian capital except Hobart and Canberra. Rental affordability has plunged in the past year with low-income Australians now completely priced out of living alone, a new report has revealed.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: DP World resumes operations at Australian ports after cyberattackPort operator DP World has started resuming operations at its ports in Australia after a cyberattack caused a halt in freight shipments. The attack had stranded around 30,000 shipping containers across DP World's yards in the country. Following successful tests of key systems, DP World expects around 4,000 containers to move out of the four terminals on Monday. However, the ongoing investigation and response to protect networks and systems may cause temporary disruptions to their services in the coming days.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Australian government accepts all recommendations from robodebt royal commissionThe federal government has accepted or agreed in principle to every recommendation from the damning robodebt royal commission, saying it is taking the next step to ensuring the "crude and cruel" scheme will never be repeated.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Australian economist's prized possession from Myanmar jailSean Turnell, an Australian economist, describes his most prized possession, a hand-woven elephant made by a fellow political prisoner, which he grabbed when he was dramatically released from a Myanmar jail after 650 days of arbitrary detention.

Source: abcnews | Read more »