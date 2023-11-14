Palestinians trapped in Gaza hospital dig mass grave as Israel encircles

Palestinians trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital were digging a mass grave on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) to bury patients who died under Israeli encirclement, and said no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators. Israeli forces have surrounded Gaza City’s Al Shifa hospital which they say sits atop an underground headquarters of Hamas militants.

Hamas, Gaza’s ruling Islamist group, denies fighters are present and says 650 patients and 5000-7000 other displaced civilians are trapped inside the hospital grounds, under constant fire from snipers and drones. It says 40 patients have died in recent days, including three premature babies whose incubators were knocked out. A Hamas official in Beirut said 25 of Gaza’s 35 hospitals were out of use because of Israel’s assault. Five weeks after Israel swore to destroy Hamas in retaliation for a cross-border assault by militants, the fate of Al Shifa has become a focus of international alarm, including from Israel’s closest ally, the United State

