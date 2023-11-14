Israel may control Gaza's security for an indefinite period, says Netanyahu

The Gaza Strip's security could fall under the control of Israel "for an indefinite period" after the war with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, in a statement that experts say raises considerable questions. The Israeli government withdrew its military forces and dismantled its settlements in Gaza in 2005, retreating to the 1967 Green Line to improve security. Hamas has controlled security within the enclave since being elected in 2006.

In 2006, 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2021 violence in Gaza flared up, involving Israeli air raids and Palestinian rocket fire, and sometimes also cross border incursions by either side. Israel has pledged to completely wipe out Hamas, following the group's 7 October attack on Israel, which was the deadliest day of violence in Israel in 50 years. The attack claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people and over 240 hostages were taken by Hamas, according to the Israeli government. An interview with Netanyahu last week provided insight into the Israeli government's possible longer-term security plans for Gaza

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Israel Hamas war LIVE UPDATES: Major Gaza hospitals suspend operations as Israel hunts HamasTwo hospitals in northern Gaza have closed to new patients; more than 100,000 people marched in Paris to protest against antisemitism. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: UN Expert Calls for Israel to Make Peace with Hamas despite Gaza MassacreThe United Nations' top expert on the situation in Palestine has called for Israel to make peace with Hamas despite the October 7 massacre, saying it should be up to Palestinians to decide who governs the Gaza strip. Francesca Albanese, the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory, said Australia was 'complicit' in the scenes of death and destruction in Gaza and accused Israel of using the war against Hamas as a pretext to push Palestinians out of their ancestral lands.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

SMH: Australia calls on Israel to halt attacks on hospitals in GazaForeign Minister Penny Wong urges Israel to abide by humanitarian law and avoid attacks on medical centres in Gaza to protect Palestinian civilians. Australian government warns against violence at demonstrations in support of either side in the conflict.

Source: smh | Read more »

THEAGE: Voters Divided on Sending Aid to Israel and GazaVoters are in favour of sending medical aid to Israel and Gaza but are strongly against offering military help to either side of the conflict as protests at home fuel concerns that war in the Middle East makes Australia less safe.

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Israel-Hamas war live: Netanyahu vows to press on with ‘full force’ as fighting rages around main Gaza hospital Israel i PM says there ‘is no alternative to victory’; al-Shifa hospital says babies are dying as power lost and WHO loses contact with staff

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Hospitals in Gaza 'not functioning' as international calls for a ceasefire growTwo of Gaza's largest hospitals have suspended operations, with medical staff attributing Israel i bombardment and lack of supplies. The World Health Organization has called the situation 'dire and perilous'.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »