ANZ CEO defends aggressive pricing strategy

While ANZ was the last of the four major banks to report its annual results on Monday, its shadow hung heavily over the results of Westpac and NAB last week, as their chief executives both blamed the pressure on mortgage margins onCEO Shayne Elliott says ANZ’s result is impressive compared to its long-run performance.“I’m not going to apologise for being aggressive, for being assertive on pricing and giving Australians a better deal on their home loan.

Why would we apologise for that? It’s a good thing. I thought people were doing it tough – we should be competitive.“We very much get the balance right between protecting shareholders’ interests, making sure we get a decent return on the capital we deploy, and give the very, very best possible deal to customers. “I don’t know if that makes me the bad guy … they all want to blame somebody else for their underperformance. “If that’s what they want to do, fine. But we’ve got a business to run with getting good prices to our customers and in generating a fair return for our shareholder

