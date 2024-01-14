Jewish Community Centre Vandalized in Melbourne

Jewish community leaders have denounced the vandalism of a community centre in Melbourne's south-east overnight, saying members of the community have been left rattled and feel unsafe. The word 'genocide' and a picture of the Palestinian flag were found spray-painted across the Beth Weizmann Community Centre on Sunday morning. The graffiti was found on the morning that the centre was commemorating 100 days since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

CEO of the Jewish Community Council of Victoria (JCCV) Naomi Levin, whose headquarters are located inside the building, said many felt 'incredibly confronted' by the message. 'It's not the first time since the current conflict began that there's been similar graffiti, but it's incredibly disappointing for us because this is a community centre,' she told SBS News. 'We're not the Israeli embassy or government representatives or anything ... so it's incredibly confronting when you're accused of genocide as a Melburnian





