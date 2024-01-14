Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Steps Down from Throne

Denmark's longest reigning monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has formally stepped down from the throne, triggering the ascension of her son Prince Frederik and Australian-born Princess Mary. The 83-year-old queen signed the official declaration of her abdication at the Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen on Sunday afternoon (local time).

It took place during a meeting of the Council of State, which was attended by government representatives, Frederik and Mary, as well as the couple's oldest son Christian, 18, who is the new heir to the throne. This is an historic moment for the nation of nearly 6 million people, with Margrethe the first Danish monarch in nearly 900 years to voluntarily relinquish the throne





