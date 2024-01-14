Aussie FUMES at crucial umpire 'mistake'

Australia finally got some joy on day one of the Australian Open as Christopher O’Connell won a five-set epic to progress into the second round. O’Connell had to twice recover from a set down against former world No.17 Cristian Garin and, in front of a loud Court 3 crowd packed with both Aussies and Chileans, stormed home. Serving for the match at 5-4, O’Connell was broken by Garin, who drilled a two-handed backhand return winner that just caught the line.

But O’Connell showed his remarkable defensive workrate as he broke back the very next game. On his second attempt to serve out the match, O’Connell was again in trouble when he fell to 30-40, only to pull out an unreturnable serve to save the break point. And two well-executed points later, O’Connell had booked his place in the second round - 3-6 7-5 4-6 6-1 7-5 - to raucous applause





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IT workers and public servants battle it out in Australian Public Service battle of the bandsDespite it being a Sunday evening in the country’s sensible city, Smith’s Alternative is a packed house. The cosy, bohemian art cafe in Canberra’s CBD could easily fit in Sydney’s Newtown or Melbourne’s Fitzroy. But unlike most gigs in those cities, the room is crammed with public servants who moonlight as musicians, as well as the occasional politician. The lanyards and ties have been swapped for band T-shirts and eyeliner as four bands, made up entirely of government workers, play to win the inaugural Australian Public Service battle of the bands.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian politicians welcome the resumption of parliamentary expenditures publishingThe Assistant Minister to Anthony Albanese has praised the resumption of parliamentary expenditures publishing for "finally returning accountability" to the Australian political sphere, despite being the fourth highest spending MP in family travel costs himself.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister's Expenses Revealed in Transparency PushAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's expenses, including travel costs and taxpayer-funded expenses, were revealed in a delayed release of MPs' entitlements. The release also disclosed the use of Defence jets by Albanese and his deputy Richard Marles, incurring over $5 million in costs. The government's transparency efforts were criticized by the Coalition.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

West Australian Premier says state on track for net zero emissions by 2050West Australian Premier Roger Cook says his state is on track to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but internal modelling suggests otherwise.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Solar farm brings generational change to small Australian townThe Avonlie Solar Farm in Narrandera, New South Wales, has had a significant impact on the town, bringing generational change. Shaurntae Lyons, a local woman, played a crucial role in the construction of the solar farm. She highlights the importance of photo identification as a barrier to employment in the town.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Australian government considers moratorium on new colleges to cut migrationThe Australian government is considering a moratorium on new colleges as part of its efforts to reduce migration. Skills and Training Minister Brendan O’Connor also mentioned measures to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable students and remove unscrupulous providers from the vocational education and training system. The government aims to halve net overseas migration by June 2025.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »