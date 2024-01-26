Higher income earners to face faster bracket creep under new tax cuts

Millions of higher income earners will face bracket creep faster than previously planned under the overhauled stage three income tax cuts, to shield many more average workers from rising tax rates., the average worker earning about $73,000 a year will not face a higher average tax rate than their current 22 per cent for six years until 2029-30, up from four years under the Coalition.

The two-year reprieve for the average worker under Labor has been achieved by spreading more widely among 14 million people the Coalition-legislated tax cuts, which had delivered more bracket creep relief to high earners. “What the Treasury advice says is that there’s a better way to return bracket creep than what was proposed under the Morrison-era tax cuts,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said. “Some people think that the only way to reform the tax system is reform that overwhelmingly benefits people on the highest incomes.”The Treasury analysis released by the government excludes stages one and two of the Coalition’s tax package that was tilted towards lower and middle-income earner





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia Faces Insurance Crisis as Extreme Weather Drives Premiums HigherCorporate watchdog chairman Joe Longo warns that Australia is facing an insurance crisis due to extreme weather, causing premiums to rise and properties to become uninsurable. Insurance prices have increased by 16.3% in the past year, the highest rate among consumer spending categories. The Australian Bureau of Statistics attributes this to severe weather disasters. Longo emphasizes the growing risk of natural disasters and the affordability of insurance.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian House Prices Expected to Rise Despite Higher Mortgage CostsA survey of economists suggests that house prices in Australia will increase this year, despite higher mortgage costs. The shortage of properties and surging immigration are believed to outweigh the impact of increased mortgage rates. Some economists even predict a decline in property values. The Reserve Bank's next move is expected to be a rate cut.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Prime Minister Calls for Higher Density Housing in SydneyPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for higher density housing along Sydney’s maligned Parramatta Road and more development around transport corridors in an intervention into the city’s housing crisis debate.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Millions of Australians to Receive Bigger Tax Cuts in Government's Overhaul PlanThe Albanese government aims to convince voters to support a sweeping overhaul of the stage 3 tax package by offering bigger tax cuts to more than 11 million Australians. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese argues that the new plan provides tax cuts to all workers without causing inflation or increasing the federal budget's cost. A Treasury analysis shows that a worker on the average full-time salary of $73,000 a year would receive a tax cut of about $1,500 a year under the new plan, compared to $625 under the original stage 3 package.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Home Building Faces Slowest Pace in Over a DecadeHigher costs of materials, land, and finance are making it harder for developers to build dwellings profitably, raising doubts about the government's housing targets.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Universities Recruiting Fewer Students from Disadvantaged BackgroundsAustralian universities are recruiting fewer students from disadvantaged and poor backgrounds, putting in doubt the federal government’s ambitious plans to expand access to higher education.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »