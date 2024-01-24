Millions of Australians to Receive Bigger Tax Cuts in Government's Overhaul Plan

More than 11 million Australians will receive bigger tax cuts in a bid by the Albanese government to convince voters to back a sweeping overhaul of the stage 3 tax package that breaks a core election pledge to deliver the original cuts in full. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will ask Australians to support the new plan because it offers tax cuts to all workers without putting pressure on inflation or deepening the cost to the federal budget.

A worker on the average full-time salary of $73,000 a year would receive a tax cut of about $1,500 a year under the new plan, according to a Treasury analysis that says the proposals will encourage more people into work. That compares to a tax cut of only $625 for someone earning $70,000 a year under the original stage 3 package, according to figures from the Tax Institut





