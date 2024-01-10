Australia Faces Insurance Crisis as Extreme Weather Drives Premiums Higher

Corporate watchdog chairman Joe Longo says Australia faces an emerging insurance crisis as extreme weather drives premiums higher and makes an increasing number of properties uninsurable. Insurance prices rose a colossal 16.3 per cent in the year to November, the fastest rate of any consumer spending category, according to the latest monthly inflation data published on Wednesday, which the Australian Bureau of Statistics attributed to increasingly severe weather disasters.

“I think there is an emerging crisis, frankly, over insurance whether people will be able to afford insurance, and certainly in those areas where we’re seeing a growing risk of natural disasters,” Mr Longo said in an interview withciting the sector as an area of focus for the regulator, particularly in the aftermath of floods and fire





