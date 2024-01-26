HEAD TOPICS

Genetic Testing and Life Insurance Restrictions

  • 📰 abc730
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 48 sec. here
  • 7 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 40%
  • Publisher: 63%

The article discusses the personal decision of undergoing genetic testing and the potential restrictions in life insurance coverage for BRCA-2 gene carriers.

Genetic Testing, BRCA-2 Gene, Life Insurance, Risk, Disease

Ten weeks ago today, I underwent a total double mastectomy and immediate reconstruction with tissue expanders. Being a BRCA-2 gene carrier means that you have a 70 per cent risk of developing breast cancer in your lifetime. Choosing to undergo genetic testing is a very personal decision. It is something that not everyone chooses to do but for me, I would be able to access potentially lifesaving screening and risk reducing surgeries, but only if I underwent genetic testing.

It’s a decision which can change the course of your life - a blood test to uncover genetic faults that might increase the risk of disease. During my session with the genetic counsellor, they explained to me that if I was a BRCA-2 gene carrier, that I was likely to experience some level of restriction in what life insurance I would be able to access. So the recommendation before you decide to undergo genetic testing, is to go take out life insurance first

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.