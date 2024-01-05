Prime Minister Calls for Higher Density Housing in Sydney

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for higher density housing along Sydney’s maligned Parramatta Road and more development around transport corridors in an intervention into the city’s housing crisis debate. In comments that back Premier Chris Minns in his fight against local councils and NIMBYs, Albanese on Friday singled out local government as a jurisdiction that needed to improve its planning and development approvals as Australian governments race to build 1.

2 million homes over the next five years.“An area like Parramatta Road should, in my view, be subject of much higher densities than are there. It’s been talked about for a long time. It’s in my electorate. I want to see development and dwellings along that corridor and along other corridors that have public transport,” he said. “We know that there have been supply chain issues as a result of global inflation, as a result of the pandemic. But we need to put shoulder to the wheel, all levels of government, including local government, by having appropriate approval





