Australian Universities Recruiting Fewer Students from Disadvantaged Backgrounds

Australian universities are recruiting fewer students from disadvantaged and poor backgrounds, putting in doubt the federal government’s ambitious plans to expand access to higher education.

There are 11 universities where fewer than 10 per cent of bachelor students come from low socioeconomic status (SES) backgrounds and four of them are in Sydney, aThe universities with the lowest proportion of low-income students include some of the east coast’s most prestigious institutions such as Melbourne University, the Australian National University and Sydney University. The institutions educating the largest proportion of low-SES students are largely in regional areas led by TheEquity rates on a national level have gone backwards compared to five years ago, with just 16.22 per cent of domestic undergraduate students coming from a disadvantaged background – as measured by their address – in 2022, compared to 17.05 in 201





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian House Prices Expected to Rise Despite Higher Mortgage CostsA survey of economists suggests that house prices in Australia will increase this year, despite higher mortgage costs. The shortage of properties and surging immigration are believed to outweigh the impact of increased mortgage rates. Some economists even predict a decline in property values. The Reserve Bank's next move is expected to be a rate cut.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

10 Uniquely Australian Festivals to Add to Your 2024 Bucket ListAustralians are known for having a laugh and not taking themselves too seriously. Some of the bizarre festivals held across the nation live up to that reputation. Here's a list of 10 uniquely Australian festivals to add to your 2024 bucket list.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Australian government discussed sending Iraqi refugees back during Iraq warJust months after joining the invasion of Iraq, and with the country descending into chaos, the Howard government discussed how refugees created by the conflict could be sent back "voluntarily or involuntarily". The 2003 cabinet papers reveal limited insight into former prime minister John Howard's motivations for going to war.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Australian couple swaps Brisbane for small town in ItalyAden and Fiorella Rossinni swapped Brisbane for the small town of Montecilfone in the Molise region of Italy almost two years ago. They also splashed out on a buildable plot of land for around half that. Italy famously offers dilapidated homes for just one euro in some areas, but the couple spent more than that to be in the region they chose after years of research. While they're not real estate agents, the couple has a YouTube channel, Rossinni and Co, to share everything about their new life in Italy. They've spent around $85,000 on doing up their homes so far.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Australian equities market experiences broad-based rallyAustralia's three big miners, biggest bank, and various other companies hit all-time highs, indicating a broad-based boom time for investors.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Australian Prime Minister Announces Investigation into Missing Cabinet Records on Iraq WarPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has declared Australians have 'a right to know' how and why the Howard government decided to participate in the Iraq war, as he announced an independent review into missing cabinet papers tied to the deployment.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »