Australian House Prices Expected to Rise Despite Higher Mortgage Costs

House prices are expected to rise this year due to a shortage of properties and increased immigration, despite higher mortgage costs. A survey of 30 economists revealed that the median increase is predicted to be 2.5%, with some economists even predicting a decline in property values. This is in contrast to a separate survey of the property industry, which estimated a rise of 4%.

The Reserve Bank has raised interest rates multiple times to combat inflation, but economists believe that the next move will be a rate cut. Overall, it appears that Australia's housing market remains strong





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pat Cummins Reflects on a Triumphant Year for Australian CricketPat Cummins, the Australian cricketer, reflects on the successful year for the Australian cricket team and the relaxed time spent off the field.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Australian woman returns to family home in Jerusalem after 70 yearsBarbara Ames, an Australian woman, returns to her family home in Jerusalem after 70 years to connect with her Palestinian identity and history. Her childhood home was given to a Jewish family under Israel's Absentee Property law. Ames expresses her emotions and reflects on her family's journey from living in Jerusalem to becoming refugees.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Australian government considers moratorium on new colleges to cut migrationThe Australian government is considering a moratorium on new colleges as part of its efforts to reduce migration. Skills and Training Minister Brendan O’Connor also mentioned measures to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable students and remove unscrupulous providers from the vocational education and training system. The government aims to halve net overseas migration by June 2025.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Resignations of Powerful Premiers Shake Australian PoliticsThree powerful premiers resign and another is turfed after 12 years. The federal government's success fades away as the honeymoon period ends. Daniel Andrews becomes the second state leader to step down. Annastacia Palaszczuk announces retirement.

Source: 9NewsSyd - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

Australian Brands Urged to Remove Tracking Tool from TikTokSome of Australia’s largest and best-known brands are being urged to remove a tracking tool from Chinese-owned social media giant TikTok, amid revelations it is harvesting Australians’ data without their knowledge or consent.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Australian Open and Cricket UpdateBelarussian Aryna Sabalenka wins Australian Open, Novak Djokovic claims 22nd grand slam victory, and Australian cricket team faces defeat in India

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »