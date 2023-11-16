Greens Senator criticizes Labor and Coalition for excluding Greens from negotiations on emergency legislation

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young has criticized Labor and the Coalition for excluding the Greens from negotiations on emergency legislation to tighten restrictions on released hardened criminals. She called it an 'absolute disgrace' and delivered a fiery address to the Senate.

The Labor Party and the Coalition have been working together to respond to a High Court ruling that deemed indefinite detention of immigrants 'unlawful', resulting in the release of 84 detainees, including convicted murderers, rapists, and child abusers. The parties reached a deal on emergency legislation with six Coalition amendments

