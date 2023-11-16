Pretium Partners: Democracies Under Pressure to Solve Housing Crisis

Pretium Partners, the largest owner of single family homes in the US, believes that democracies will face extraordinary pressure to find aggressive solutions to the housing crisis. The decrease in new home building and the impact of longevity on homeownership have been major problems. Pretium sees the opportunity to institutionalize parts of the US residential housing market.

