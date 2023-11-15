Victorian Labor MPs Targeted with Fake Dead Bodies

Victorian Labor MPs including federal ministers have been targeted with fake dead bodies dumped outside their electorate offices. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles and Government Services Minister Bill Shorten were targeted by the protests.Credit:Fake corpses were also placed outside the offices of Cooper MP Ged Kearney, Jagajaga MP Kate Thwaites and Wills MP Peter Khalil.

Signs saying “End the occupation” and “Free Palestine” were also stuck to their office windows across Melbourne and in Geelong. Victoria Police confirmed they are investigating the fake dead bodies being left at the six locations in the state, without clarifying, when asked, what potential offence was being probed. In Tasmania, similar fake corpses were placed outside the electorate office of Housing Minister Julie Collins. A group called No More Bodies in Gaza claimed responsibility for the actions on a new Instagram account that published its first post on Wednesda

