Peter Dutton calls on Labor to 'neutralise the threat' of released asylum seeker detainees as he demands Anthony Albanese cancel travel plans

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has delivered an explosive speech in Parliament, calling on Anthony Albanese to cancel his travel plans in the wake of 83 'hardcore criminals' being released from detention. In a fiery exchange in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr Dutton sought to pile more pressure on the government after the High Court of Australia issued a landmark ruling which declared immigrants could not be subject to indefinite detention.

As a result of the decision, authorities were forced to release 83 detainees, including a number with previous convictions for serious crimes like child sexual abuse, rape and murder

