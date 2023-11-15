Labor MPs join Greens in calling for Gaza ceasefire

Labor’s Maria Vamvakinou, Fatima Payman and the Coalition MP Mark Coulton stood with the Greens and the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network to receive a petition from more than 100,000 Australians who want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They called for an end to the violence and highlighted the devastating impact on innocent civilians, including children.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: Voters Divided on Sending Aid to Israel and GazaVoters are in favour of sending medical aid to Israel and Gaza but are strongly against offering military help to either side of the conflict as protests at home fuel concerns that war in the Middle East makes Australia less safe.

Source: theage | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Newborn Babies in Gaza Hospital at Risk Amid Israeli BlockadeNewborn babies at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital are in grave danger, exhausted medics say, as they struggle to care for them amid a 'blockade' by Israeli tanks battling Hamas fighters and a lack of electricity, water, food, medicines and equipment.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Israel may control Gaza's security for an indefinite period, says NetanyahuPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel could control the security of the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period after the war with Hamas. This raises questions about the future of the region's security. Hamas has been in control of security in Gaza since 2006, but Israel has pledged to completely eliminate the group following a deadly attack in October.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Palestinians trapped in Gaza hospital dig mass grave as Israel encirclesPalestinians trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital were digging a mass grave on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) to bury patients who died under Israeli encirclement, and said no plan was in place to evacuate babies despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

7NEWSAUSTRALİA: Palestinians trapped in Gaza hospital dig mass grave as Israel encirclesPalestinians trapped inside Gaza’s biggest hospital are digging a mass grave to bury patients who died under Israeli encirclement and say no plan is in place to relocate babies, despite Israel announcing an offer to send portable incubators.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more »

SBSNEWS: Israeli military carries out operation against Hamas in Gaza hospitalThe Israeli military said it was carrying out an operation against Palestinian Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip's al-Shifa Hospital on Wednesday and urged all members of the group in the hospital to surrender.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »