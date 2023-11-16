Australian MP Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

A federal Labor MP has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, joining the Greens and receiving petitions from over 100,000 Australians demanding an end to the fighting. Maria Vamvakinou criticized Israel for the humanitarian disaster and the killing of Palestinian civilians, including children, by a highly sophisticated army. The MP made these comments at parliament house alongside other politicians and health workers.

