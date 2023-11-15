Nationals Senator and Labor MP Clash Over High Court Decision on Asylum Seekers

Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie and Labor MP Andrew Charlton have clashed over the High Court decision to release 80 asylum seekers from indefinite detention. Nationals Senate leader Bridget McKenzie and Labor MP Andrew Charlton have gone to head-to-head over the controversial High Court decision to release asylum seekers from indefinite detention.

As a result of the decision, authorities were forced to release 83 detainees, including a number of violent criminals with previous convictions for serious crimes like child sexual abuse, rape and murder. Appearing on a panel with Senator McKenzie and Sky News Australia host Sharri Markson, Mr Charlton defended the Albanese government’s handling of the saga after the controversial outcome. “We didn't know the High Court's reasonings for their decision until they gave their judgement, and we have to consider those reasons as we develop the legal framework to ensure that we create a new legal framework that is constitutional and doesn't get struck down again,” he sai

