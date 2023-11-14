Aussie Customer Shocked by High Cost of Living

A fed-up Aussie customer has shared their receipt after being stunned by the price of their weekly supermarket shop - but not everyone is on their side. A Woolworths customer has expressed disbelief at Australia’s shockingly high cost of living after a small trolley of groceries cost nearly $400. The trolley can be seen loaded with items including toilet paper, lactose free milk, bread, butter, soft drink, bananas, avocados, melons, mixed nuts, ice creams and fruit juice boxes.

“Some bacon, did get a baby formula in there, that was $30 but even still. There’s a couple packets of sausages in there. This just cost me almost $400. This is f**ked. This is an absolute joke. Look at this receipt. F**k me.” The receipt shows the total came to $384.63. “$400. Now imagine being on the pension with $1096 a fortnight and you have to pay rent, power and food etc. Lots of Aussies are a paycheck away from homelessness,” one user commented. Another said, “I was saying the other day to my famil

