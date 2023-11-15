Environment Groups Urge NSW Government to Suspend Logging Operations in Areas with High Glider Records

Environment groups have urged the NSW government to suspend logging operations in areas with high glider records. State-owned Forestry Corporation must halt operations in parts of Flat Rock state forest, months after similar issues raised in Tallaganda has again been ordered to stop work in an area of forest after the Environment Protection Authority identified endangered greater glider habitat nearby.

It has prompted the NSW Greens to reiterate calls for a plan to end native forest logging, while environment groups urged the Minns government to immediately suspend operations in other parts of the state with high glider records. The regulator issued the direction for the forestry agency to stop harvesting operations in parts of the Flat Rock state forest, near Ulladulla on the south coast, after a community complaint

