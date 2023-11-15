Former NSW Liberal cabinet member backs anti-windfarm advocates

Liberal Senate hopeful Andrew Constance has been accused of putting his political ambitions ahead of “sound policy based on facts” after he backed opponents of a proposed offshore wind farm zone in New South Wales’ Illawarra region. Constance, a former NSW cabinet minister, told a public meeting on Monday hosted by the Coalition Against Offshore Wind that the federal government needed to put the brakes on plans to create an offshore wind zone between Wollongong and Gerringong.

The zone is one of six offshore wind zone areas announced by the Albanese government.The event in the Illawarra was attended by about 80 people and featured speakers from the anti-windfarm coalition and a local lobster farmer

